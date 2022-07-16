Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of APD opened at $225.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

