Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Air Products and Chemicals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Air Products and Chemicals has a payout ratio of 56.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $11.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD opened at $225.20 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 176,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 55,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

