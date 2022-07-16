Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

A number of research firms have commented on AKBA. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 37,171 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,593,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 498,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKBA opened at $0.42 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.13% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. The company had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.