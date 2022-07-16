Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Shares Down 42.9%

Shares of Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Rating) fell 42.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $100.00 and last traded at $100.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.69.

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska.It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities.

