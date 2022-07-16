Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALB. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.05.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB traded up $4.04 on Friday, reaching $200.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.32. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $291.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after acquiring an additional 959,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after acquiring an additional 803,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $185,328,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $115,020,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 938.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after acquiring an additional 363,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

