Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.14. 6,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 48,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.23% of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.