Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.44

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.44 and last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 52320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALFVY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 278 to SEK 270 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. DNB Markets raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.5024 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

