Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.34

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and approximately $110.21 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00100193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00017107 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00281885 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00042208 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008269 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,348,973,373 coins and its circulating supply is 6,947,734,451 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

