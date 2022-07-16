Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) PT Lowered to $39.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.20.

ALSN opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.64. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 65.55%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,641,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,309,000 after purchasing an additional 654,449 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,901,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,565,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,892,000 after purchasing an additional 415,170 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 319,744 shares during the period.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

