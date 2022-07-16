Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a growth of 101.3% from the June 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 61,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERC opened at $9.36 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $14.07.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

