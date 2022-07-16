Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLY. Compass Point cut their price target on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALLY opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.97. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

