Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Short Interest Up 360.0% in June

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $14,464,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of ALPA opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.08.

About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.