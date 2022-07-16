Alphr finance (ALPHR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,656.00

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $23,676.78 and approximately $31,656.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00049083 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00022129 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001876 BTC.
About Alphr finance
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
Alphr finance Coin Trading
