AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Short Interest Update

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AltC Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:ALCC opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. AltC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

Institutional Trading of AltC Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in AltC Acquisition by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 137,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its position in AltC Acquisition by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,847,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,126 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 738.3% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,257,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,462 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $8,190,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 218,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

