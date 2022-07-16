Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading Up 1.7%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.66 and last traded at $11.61. Approximately 3,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,843,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Altimmune Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $489.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 2,819.11%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $65,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $206,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $65,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,588 shares of company stock worth $1,166,654 over the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $87,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

