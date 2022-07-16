Altura (ALU) Achieves Market Cap of $11.83 Million

Altura (ALU) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Altura coin can currently be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Altura has a market capitalization of $11.83 million and approximately $607,080.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Altura has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00051854 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00024201 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001983 BTC.
Altura Profile
Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft.
Buying and Selling Altura
Receive News & Updates for Altura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Altura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.