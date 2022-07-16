Altura Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.59 Million (ALU)

Altura (ALU) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Altura coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Altura has a market capitalization of $12.59 million and $655,065.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Altura has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00048833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00021774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001799 BTC.

About Altura

Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft.

Buying and Selling Altura

