Aluna.Social One Day Volume Reaches $88,175.00 (ALN)

Aluna.Social (ALN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Aluna.Social has a total market capitalization of $239,921.51 and approximately $88,175.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aluna.Social has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aluna.Social coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aluna.Social (ALN) is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,788,846 coins and its circulating supply is 37,716,866 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

