American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.88

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.88 and traded as low as $39.00. American Business Bank shares last traded at $39.69, with a volume of 6,834 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.93.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter.

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

