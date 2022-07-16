American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Lowered to $37.50 at Morgan Stanley

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI set a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 76.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700 in the last 90 days. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 363,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 250,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 75,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.