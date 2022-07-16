Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $66.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Cowen cut their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

