ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.43

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 14958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.
ANA Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04.
ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter.
ANA Company Profile
ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.
