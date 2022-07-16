Analysts Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) PT at $242.17

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $242.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,627 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,652,000 after purchasing an additional 269,514 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,943,000 after purchasing an additional 232,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

AAP stock opened at $188.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.95 and a 200-day moving average of $207.94. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

