Analysts Set Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Price Target at $1.91

Shares of Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.91.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CWBHF shares. Benchmark lowered Charlotte’s Web from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $1.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Charlotte's Web alerts:

Charlotte’s Web Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CWBHF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. Charlotte’s Web has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.54.

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile

Charlotte’s Web ( OTCMKTS:CWBHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

(Get Rating)

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.