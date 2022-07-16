Analysts Set Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) PT at $550.05

Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $555.76.

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Elevance Health Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV opened at $488.92 on Friday. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $484.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.99. The company has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 28.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

