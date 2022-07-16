Analysts Set Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target at $128.91

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.91.

FRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of FRPT opened at $46.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $159.66.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

About Freshpet

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.