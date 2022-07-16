Analysts Set The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) PT at $75.78

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Timken Price Performance

NYSE:TKR opened at $54.66 on Friday. Timken has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $79.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Timken will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Timken by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,841,000 after purchasing an additional 557,534 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,050,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 948,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 478,407 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,661,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

