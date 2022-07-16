Analysts Set United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Target Price at $58.00

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

United Airlines Price Performance

United Airlines stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.50) earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.69 per share, with a total value of $1,884,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.69 per share, with a total value of $1,884,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,925. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 643.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

