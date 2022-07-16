Analyzing Root (ROOT) & Its Competitors

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) is one of 95 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Root to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
52.0% of Root shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Root shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Root and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Root
|$345.40 million
|-$521.10 million
|-0.52
|Root Competitors
|$13.19 billion
|$2.84 billion
|70.12
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Root and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Root
|1
|7
|2
|0
|2.10
|Root Competitors
|406
|2428
|2434
|91
|2.41
Root presently has a consensus target price of $4.88, indicating a potential upside of 369.42%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 22.80%. Given Root’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Root is more favorable than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares Root and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Root
|-137.46%
|-82.88%
|-33.22%
|Root Competitors
|-2.35%
|2.29%
|0.44%
Volatility & Risk
Root has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root’s rivals have a beta of 0.75, indicating that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Root rivals beat Root on 11 of the 13 factors compared.
About Root
Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.
