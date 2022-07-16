Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Rating) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 101,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Angkor Resources Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,745.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44.

Insider Activity

In other Angkor Resources news, insider Delayne Weeks acquired 323,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,801,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,480,108. Insiders bought a total of 367,400 shares of company stock valued at $37,502 in the last 90 days.

Angkor Resources Company Profile

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its five mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 983 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. The company also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

