Anyswap (ANY) Trading 7.6% Lower This Week

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $75.43 million and approximately $560,560.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for about $4.05 or 0.00019520 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

