Aon plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

AON has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AON to earn $14.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $271.60 on Friday. AON has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

