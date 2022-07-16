Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,440,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771,774 shares during the period. Apartment Income REIT accounts for 1.2% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $183,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 29,114 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 211,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 38,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,244,000 after purchasing an additional 507,999 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 50,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AIRC opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.04. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apartment Income REIT

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director John D. Rayis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,091 shares of company stock worth $96,756. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

