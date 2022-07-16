Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $38.11 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $50.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $844.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 127.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APOG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 404.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 21.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

