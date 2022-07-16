Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Director Buys $16,373.28 in Stock

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) Director Barry J. Cohen purchased 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $16,373.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,746.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,002. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Tactical Income Fund

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 67.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 92.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 194,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 93,318 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

