Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives $20.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

APLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

APLE opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.08. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,868.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 7,342 shares of company stock valued at $117,451 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading

