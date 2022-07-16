APYSwap (APYS) Price Reaches $0.0216 on Top Exchanges

APYSwap (APYS) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. APYSwap has a total market cap of $392,658.00 and $43,609.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00048968 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00023408 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001854 BTC.
APYSwap Coin Profile
APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap.
APYSwap Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.