Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,118,000 after purchasing an additional 683,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,430,000 after acquiring an additional 271,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,459,000 after acquiring an additional 966,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,315,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.4 %

ADM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.00. 2,048,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

