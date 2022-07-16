Ardor (ARDR) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Ardor has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $103.11 million and $2.73 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000480 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00098799 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016972 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00279557 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00041797 BTC.
- Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008230 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Buying and Selling Ardor
