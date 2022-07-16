Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 347 ($4.13) and last traded at GBX 347 ($4.13). Approximately 4,982 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($3.87).

Arecor Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 357.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 371.14. The company has a market cap of £89.07 million and a PE ratio of -11.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

About Arecor Therapeutics

Arecor Therapeutics PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.

