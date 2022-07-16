Ares Protocol Trading Down 7.9% This Week (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $716,776.34 and approximately $764,138.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00054160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00024242 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols.

