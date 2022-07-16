argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to €430.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €390.00 ($390.00) to €430.00 ($430.00) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on argenx from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.18.

argenx Price Performance

argenx stock opened at $364.73 on Thursday. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $249.50 and a fifty-two week high of $383.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.07) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

