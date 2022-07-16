Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Trading Up 17.3%

Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 17.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. 538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 100.16 and a quick ratio of 100.11.

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

