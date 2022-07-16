Artemis Resources (LON:ARV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.55

Artemis Resources Limited (LON:ARV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), with a volume of 63625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63 ($0.02).

Artemis Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £21.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alastair Clayton acquired 250,000 shares of Artemis Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($5,946.72). Insiders have bought 2,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,000 in the last three months.

About Artemis Resources

Artemis Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, nickel, zinc, PGE, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Carlow Castle Gold-Copper-Cobalt project located in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Paterson Central project covering an area of approximately 605 square kilometers located in the Yaneena Basin of the Paterson Province, Western Australia.

