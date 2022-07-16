ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Cut to $600.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ASML. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($945.00) to €960.00 ($960.00) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($800.00) to €710.00 ($710.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $772.00.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $475.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $510.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $606.73. The company has a market capitalization of $194.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. ASML has a 12 month low of $412.67 and a 12 month high of $895.93.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $4.1903 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $1,577,216,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 90,201.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 322,920 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after purchasing an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ASML by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,395,000 after purchasing an additional 224,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $143,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.