Asset Management Advisors LLC Sells 3,485 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Asset Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 7.1% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MU traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.53. 20,317,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,609,444. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

