Asset Management Advisors LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Asset Management Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 3.5% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.39.
Bank of America Stock Performance
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of America (BAC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.