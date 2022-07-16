Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) versus First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Head to Head Review

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Financial and Associated Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Associated Banc 1 3 1 0 2.00

First Financial currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.87%. Associated Banc has a consensus target price of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 30.20%. Given Associated Banc’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than First Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

First Financial has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Banc has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. First Financial pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Associated Banc pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Associated Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of First Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Associated Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of First Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Associated Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial and Associated Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial 30.36% 11.57% 1.34% Associated Banc 29.68% 8.70% 0.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Financial and Associated Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial $194.28 million 2.81 $52.99 million $4.73 9.28 Associated Banc $1.13 billion 2.43 $350.99 million $2.08 8.79

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial. Associated Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Financial beats Associated Banc on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, it offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. The company operates 78 branches in west-central Indiana, east-central Illinois, western Kentucky, and middle and western Tennessee. First Financial Corporation was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications; deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; specialized financial services such as interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging; fiduciary services such as administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management; and investable funds solutions such as savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, CDs, fixed and variable annuities, full-service, discount and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; and trust and investment management accounts. The company's Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers lending solutions, such as residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto loans, business loans, and business lines of credit; and deposit and transactional solutions such as checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay; and money transfer services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 215 banking branches. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

