AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £115 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) received a £115 ($136.77) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £115 ($136.77) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($116.56) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($82.66) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £105.71 ($125.72).

LON:AZN opened at £111.10 ($132.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is £104.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9,737.94. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,029 ($95.49) and a fifty-two week high of £112.38 ($133.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £172.15 billion and a PE ratio of -188.95.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

