Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $58.78

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.78 and last traded at $58.95, with a volume of 1936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAWW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average of $74.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

